Commonwealth Games: Ozzy the mechanical bull has a new home
The much-loved mechanical bull created for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has settled into its new home at New Street Station in Birmingham.
After a public vote, the sculpture was named Ozzy, after the rock star Ozzy Osbourne who was born and bred in the city.
It had previously been called the Raging Bull and was going to be dismantled after the Games but the public wanted him to stay.
The 10m high sculpture was unveiled to cheering crowds following a countdown.
Thousands of people visited the bull when it was on display for the 12 days of the Commonwealth Games.
He's had a bit of a redesign to allow him to be permanently on display inside the station.
Ozzy's unveiling marks one year since the Games took place.
