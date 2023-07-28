Could India be the next country to legalise same-sex marriage?
Same-sex marriage is a hot topic in India right now.
That's because the country's highest court - the Indian Supreme Court - has been hearing arguments from 18 couples who want to change the law to allow same sex people to be legally married in India.
The court began hearing arguments in April.
India is seen as a highly religious society and same-sex relationships were criminalised in the country until 2018. India is now believed to be home to the largest LGBT+ community in the world.
Some people are shocked this issue has reached the highest court in the land in the first place, because the Indian government is strongly opposed to it.
Special Marriage Act of 1954
The Indian government says the court has no right to hear the matter because it falls under personal law relating to individuals or family groups, which only the government is responsible for.
But the judges said they would restrict themselves to looking at possibly changing an existing law, which is the court's responsibility.
The law in question is The Special Marriage Act of 1954.
Judges are considering whether this law could be expanded to include LGBTQ+ people.
The act allows marriages between people of different castes - indicating their social hierarchy - and religions.
It's a very complex set of laws and some of them spill into religious personal laws, referring to a particular class of people or people from specific faiths for example.
What do same-sex couples in India say?
Eighteen couples have petitioned the Supreme Court to legalise same-sex marriage.
One couple, Abhay and Supriyo told Sky News: "In this country, India, marriage is a very important thing.
"You know, we actually call it a marriage country because it's not just an option. It's a part of a life cycle."
"There are LGBTQ people who fear for their lives because of family pressure. And I think all of those people as well, if same sex marriage becomes recognised, then they will have that legal protection," the couple added.
What does the Indian government say?
Tushar Mehta is the Solicitor General, the second highest legal advisor to the government in India. The Attorney General is the highest legal advisor to the government in India.
Mr Mehta has been speaking on behalf of the government at the Supreme Court hearings.
He said the government might consider tackling some of the issues that same-sex couples face, but without changing the law or granting them legal recognition.
The Supreme Court judges have yet to make their ruling.