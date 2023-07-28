CHAT: Do you look at your phone when you're in the toilet?
- Published
- comments
Are you someone that is quickly in and out of the toilet when you go to do your business, or do you spend longer than necessary in the bathroom or cubicle scrolling on your phone?
A company called YouGov that carries out surveys has been collecting data on people using their phone while in the toilet.
The results from different countries around the world show we all do it.
It isn't the first time Newsround has covered this topic either - back in 2019 we asked if you thought it was ok to use your devices in the loo.
Are you a toilet texter?
Who is most likely to use their phone in the loo?
China has the highest number of people who admitted to using their phone in the loo, whereas people in Germany, Poland, Indonesia and Britain were least likely to admit to scrolling while in the toilet.
There six in 10 of those who took part in the survey said they used their phone on the toilet very or fairly often (62%), while a third (35%) said they did not use it often or at all.
Although Australians said they didn't scroll on the loo as much as the others, those that did admit to it, were the second-most likely out all the nations to confess to doing it very often.
Why is using your phone in the loo a bad idea?
If you take your phone to the loo with you it could carry bacteria even after leaving the bathroom, which can lead to illness if it gets into your body from your hands or touching your mouth.
At the other end of the table, Germans were among the least likely to browse on the bog.
In Britain, people were particularly bashful when it came to confessing to using their phone in the toilet. Just eight percent said they did it often, with more than half - 56% disagreeing.
Do you look at your phone in the toilet? Don't be embarrassed - let us know in the comments how often you scroll when visiting the toilet.