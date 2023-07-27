Census: Almost 300,000 multi-faith households in England and Wales
New data from the census found that nearly 300,000 households across England and Wales have people of different religions living alongside each other.
There are 17.3 million multi-person (more than one person living there) households in England and Wales, and the survey found 285,000 were recorded as having at least two different faiths.
The figures show the religious mix of the population is more diverse than ever.
What does the latest census for 2023 say?
The latest census took place on 21 March 2021 and for the first time found that fewer than half of people described themselves as Christian.
The data also showed there were 81,800 households with ticking three or more religious categories, for example, three different faiths, or two faiths as well as the no religion.
Reverend Richard Sudworth, the Church of England's national inter-religious affairs adviser, said: "What this survey shows is that, increasingly, households and families are also arenas for religious diversity.
"Underneath these numbers will be many stories of love, loyalty and mutual care across religious difference from which we can all draw lessons and indeed celebrate," Rev Sudworth added.
What is a census?
A census is a huge survey filled out by adults every 10 years which counts all people and households in England and Wales.
The Census asks lots of questions like where people live, what jobs they do, what language they speak and even how many cars they own. Everyone answers the same questions.
The Muslim Council of Britain said the results show that society is capable of "togetherness, mutual care and understanding".
A spokesperson said: "The existence of multi-religious households further reinforces our firm belief that we as a society hold an admirable capacity for togetherness, mutual care and understanding across our diverse communities, given the opportunity."
Nearly a third of all households in England and Wales, 7.5 million however said they follow no religion at all.
