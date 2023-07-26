The Famous Five: Meet the cast for the new BBC TV series
Have you ever read the Famous Five book series?
The popular children's adventure books, written by Enid Blyton, are being turned into a TV series.
The BBC has announced Diaana Babnicova will play the role of George, Elliott Rose will play Julian, Kit Rakusen has been case as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne.
The final member of the five is the gang's furry friend Timmy the dog, who will be played by Kip, a bearded-collie cross.
Who are the five characters in the Famous Five?
Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy the dog are together the Famous Five.
The BBC say the new series will follow the five young explorers through "action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey," that will bring the fearless young group together.
Joining the famous five are actors Jack Gleeson as Wentworth, Ann Akinjirin as Fanny, James Lance as Quentin and Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.
Tim Kirkby, director of episode one and executive producer said: "Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way.
"Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana we can't wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen," he added.
There will be three 90 minutes episodes based on Enid Blyton's 21 stories and filming has taken places across the south-west of the UK.