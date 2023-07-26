Beano comic celebrates 85 years and features Stormzy and Harry Styles as cartoons
- Published
- comments
If you could pick any celebrity you'd like to see in cartoon form, who would you pick?
Well, 3,000 children aged seven to 14 were asked that question and they picked Harry Styles and Stormzy.
It's to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Beano, the world's longest running comic.
Other favourites requested were singer Adele, former England footballer Jill Scott, F1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Dua Lipa and broadcaster David Attenborough, and the Beano obliged giving the celebs a guest appearance in the comic.
The 3,000 kids who took part in the poll were also asked which star they'd most like to invite to their birthday party, TV presenters Ant and Dec were the top pick.
Marcus Rashford was voted the most inspirational celebrity.
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Manchester City player Phil Foden and Harry Styles were the celebs children said they'd most like to be best friends with.
The special edition is on sale and also features the King and Queen.
Here's to the next 85 years, and we dedicate this birthday issue to every child out there, because being a kid never gets old.
Mike Stirling, Head of "mischief" at The Beano
In the comic the King wonders whether he is the monarch in Beanotown but the Queen sets him straight and tells him that children rule the fictional town.
Mike Stirling, head of "mischief" at The Beano, said: "As Beano proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to champion the power and joy of childhood by doing what it's always done, showing kids being kids."
Through the Beano for Schools programme more than 2,000 issues of the special comic will be given out to schools across the country.
If you could see any celebrity in cartoon form, who would you pick? Do you agree with these choices, let us know in the comments below.