EYOF 2023: What is the European Youth Olympic Festival? Published 5 minutes ago

Image source, European Youth Olympic Festival Image caption, Mascot Foksi a lively, crafty and shrewd fox! Here he holds the Olympic Festival torch

This week the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) will take place in the Slovenian city of Maribor.

The event takes place between 23-29 July and gives teenage athletes from 48 countries the opportunity to come together and compete across 11 different sports.

The festival has been going for the past 30 years and this year's competition is the 17th edition of the games.

What is the European Youth Olympic Festival?

Organisers describe the festival as the largest multi-disciplinary sports event for young athletes between the ages of 14 and 18.

Normally around 50 countries across the European continent participate in the summer version of the games with roughly 3,600 young people taking part.

The winter version of the event is much smaller with around 1,600 participants, and took place in January this year hosted by the Italian northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The festival is biennial - it takes place every other year.

What happens at the European Youth Olympic Festival?

Although the EYOF isn't as big as the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, the EYOF does have have many similar elements.

Before the 2023 games began the torch of peace - similar to the Olympic flame - travelled around Slovenia, as well as visiting 18 primary schools in Maribor.

The games also has it's own opening ceremony which took place on Monday evening as well as a mascot, called Foksi, who is also official mascot of the Slovenian Olympic Committee.

Did you know...? The torch for this year's European Youth Olympic Festival is made using sustainable materials. The crown is made of stainless steel, the central part of the torch is made of 40% recycled wood and 60% recycled plastic.

Is the EYOF important in the world of sport?

The festival is seen as a key event in youth sport, with many athletes having gone on to compete in the European Games and Olympic Games - including many from the British team.

Athlete Dina Asher-Smith, gymnast Nile Wilson, swimmer Duncan Scott, and cyclist Tom Pidcock are amongst those who have gone from the EYOF podium to medal success at the Olympics.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Dina Asher-Smith is the British record holder in 100m and 200m - but earlier in her career took part in the EYOF

Chloe Link, who will be competing in judo this year, is hoping to follow in their footsteps.

She said: "As soon as I heard that the European Youth Olympics were an option, my goal was immediately set on it.

"I want to put in a good performance, to win all of my fights and really soak up the experience, as it will give me a good feel for the senior Olympics for when I'm older."

Which sports will be at the European Youth Olympic Festival, or EYOF?

Featuring on the programme are swimming, judo, tennis, volleyball, sports gymnastics, athletics, road cycling and handball.

There are also three new sports joining the competition for the first time - skateboarding, mountain biking, and 3x3 basketball.

Who is in Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival?

Team GB is sending 39 athletes in five sports: artistic gymnastics, judo, mountain bike, road cycling and swimming.

At last summer's EYOF in Banská Bystrica in 2022, the team claimed fourth place in the medal table with a total of 18 medals, including 7 golds.

Image source, European Youth Olympic Festival

Georgina Harland, MBE, Team GB's Chef de Mission, said: "Being selected to represent Team GB is a very special moment, and I am sure that the 39 young athletes selected to take part in this summer's EYOF will grab this exciting opportunity and use it as an important steppingstone in their future sporting careers.

Gymnastics at the European Youth Olympic Festival

Gymnastics is often one of the most popular spectator sports, and this year the competition looks to be fierce with a host of junior European medallists from nine different countries all taking part.

Image source, European Youth Olympic Festival Image caption, European Gymnastics has said that 80 junior gymnasts will represent 40 member Federations at the contest

Ellie Lewis, artistic gymnastics said: "To be selected to be part of Team GB feels so unreal at the moment.

I always have a huge amount of pride when representing my home nation, so to get the opportunity to represent my sport alongside other athletes from other sports as part of Team GB will be an experience I won't forget. Ellie Lewis, , Artistic gymnastics

She added: "I have worked so hard with my coaches transferring up to junior level and to have our efforts come to this selection is a really proud moment."

Some of the athletes - like mountain biker Evie Strachan - are taking part for the first time.

She said: "I'm super excited to be attending EYOF and to have been given the opportunity to represent GB and be a part of the team.

"I think it will be a great experience to be part of the Team GB and to also race at a higher level abroad for the first time. It's hard to put my excitement into words if I'm honest!"

Image source, European Youth Olympic Festival

Other like swimmer Phoebe Cooper have taken part in past games, and have been reflecting on the previous competitions.

She said: "It's great to be part of the EYOF team again - last year was an amazing competition. We really bonded as a team and this made you feel that Team GB was behind you.