George Alagiah: 'Brilliant broadcaster' dies aged 67
- Published
- comments
George Alagiah, described as one of the BBC's "most highly-respected journalists", has died at the age of 67.
As a presenter and journalist for BBC News for more than thirty years George reported from around the world, often from areas affected by war.
His reports for Newsround, from countries such as Afghanistan and Rwanda, helped explain how children are affected by conflict.
A statement from his agent said he "died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones".
What was George Alagiah best known for?
George presented the BBC News at Six on TV for more than 20 years.
Before then he was an award-winning foreign correspondent, travelling to countries such as Rwanda and Iraq, often at times of conflict.
He won awards for his reports from Somalia during the early 1990s, explaining how ordinary people were being affected by famine and war in the country.
In 1994 George was nominated for a Bafta for his story about the Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.
In the same year he was named Amnesty International (a charity that aims to protect people's rights) journalist of the year for coverage of the civil war in Burundi, East Africa, and was the first BBC journalist to report on mass killings in Rwanda.
George reports for Newsround
In 1994 he worked with Newsround to report on the conflict from Afghanistan, helping viewers to understand more about what was happening in the country at that time.
In 2014 he filmed a special report for Newsround, from Rwanda, marking 20 years since the genocide - a horrific event in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed.
George himself experienced life in a country in conflict as a child.
Born in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo in 1955 his family moved to Ghana, in West Africa, when was just he six to escape violence in Sri Lanka. They later moved to England when he was 11.
In the past George spoke about experiencing racism at boarding school in England, as one of the only boys there who wasn't white.
At Durham university he met his wife, Frances Roberthan, with whom he has two children.
Tributes paid to 'brave' and 'deeply loved' journalist
BBC director general Tim Davie said: "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.
George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.
Tim Davie , BBC director general
"He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."
BBC World Affairs editor John Simpson tweeted: "A gentler, kinder, more insightful and braver friend and colleague it would be hard to find."
Former BBC North American editor Jon Sopel wrote: "Tributes will rightly be paid to a fantastic journalist and brilliant broadcaster - but George was the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with. What a loss."
The journalist who 'inspired' British Asian reporters
Journalists from outside the BBC also praised him with LBC's Sangita Myska speaking of his influence on British Asian reporters.
She said: "Growing up, when the BBC's George Alagiah was on TV my dad would shout "George is on!".
We'd run to watch the man who inspired a generation of British Asian journalists. That scene was replicated across the U.K. We thank you, George. RIP xx"
He was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014. In October 2022 he revealed that it had spread further.
A statement from his agent said he "died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones".
George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public.
George Alagiah's agent
"He simply was a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family," she said.
During his career he interviewed many famous world figures including then South African President Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.
After moving from working as a reporter to presenting the news he fronted the BBC One O'Clock News, Nine O'Clock News and BBC Four News, before being made one of the main presenters of the Six O'Clock News in 2003.
He was appointed an OBE for services to journalism in 2008.