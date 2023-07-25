The great outdoors: Will you play outside this summer?
- Published
- comments
The summer holidays have started for many, which means time to relax, meet friends and play.
But will you be playing outdoors during the holidays?
A new survey says fewer children are playing outside and a third of children never play in the streets near their home, meaning some classic childhood games are disappearing.
Out of the 2,000 parents asked by Redrow home builders, two thirds said their child played outside for less time than their parents did when they were young.
We want to know, do YOU still play outside? Let us know in the comments below.
Join in with other Newsround articles
With a decline in outdoor play, it means traditional childhood games like bulldog, leapfrog or kerbie, could be dying out.
The survey found just 13% of children today have played British bulldog, compared to 36% of their parents, while only 14% have played kerbie, while 30% of their parents did.
We've got five ideas to keep you busy outside this summer, vote for what you'll be getting up to.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Do you play outdoors? What games do you play, maybe bulldog or kerbie? Head to the comments to let us know.