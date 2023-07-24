Guinness World Records: Top countries for kids only records
The summer holidays have finally arrived.
You've worked hard at school all year, and now you have weeks to relax, but how will you spend all that free time?
Perhaps you're feeling competitive and want to have a go at beating some world records. Newsround might just have the inspiration you're looking for.
The Guinness World Records has a kids only category for anyone aged up to 16.
In order, the top five countries to set the most kids only records are:
- India
- US
- UK
- Ireland
- Malaysia
And here's some examples of how they did it:
In the US, Landon put on the most socks on one foot in 30 seconds, with 26 socks squished onto just one foot. Landon said they practiced for many hours to break that record.
Here's a festive-themed record; Ashwin in India set the record for the most baubles thrown into a Christmas stocking in 30 seconds. Seventeen was their magic number as 17 baubles flew into the stocking against the clock.
Linggeswar in Malaysia holds the record for the fastest time to put on five t-shirts - achieving the feat in just 11.75 seconds. Talk about being a speedy dresser.
Meanwhile Alfie from Dublin in Ireland, set a sports gaming record, scoring the fastest hat-trick with a goalie on FIFA 22 in one minute and 1.83 seconds.
What world records would you like to beat if you could? Let us know in the comments below.