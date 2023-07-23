Animal rights: The problem with these pink sheep
These bright pink sheep have become a familiar sight at a festival in Suffolk over the years but the tradition has faced criticism.
The RSPCA and Peta - two animal charities - have called the practice at Latitude Festival "ignorant and cruel".
Organisers said the water-based dye is not harmful and that "sheep welfare is the farmers' priority".
A petition calling for change also has nearly 3,000 signatures.
The pink sheep are found in a field at the festival and provide a backdrop for lots of selfies as they graze.
But some people are saying the sheep shouldn't be used as props.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said it would be writing to Latitude organisers about the sheep.
"We want all animals treated with kindness and respect and would discourage people from painting or dying animals for novelty purposes," she added.
A statement on the festival website said: "The sheep are dip-dyed using natural, water-based dye. They are used to dip-dyeing as part of their normal farm life."
Farmers carry out daily checks to ensure the welfare of the sheep, it added.