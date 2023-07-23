Lioness on the loose turns out to be a boar
- Published
- comments
A viral video of what was thought to be a lioness on the loose in Germany might not quite be what it seems.
Police in Berlin have called off their search after finding no evidence of a big cat on the loose in the city.
They were alerted of the creature by members of the public but after speaking to experts they believe the mysterious animal was in fact a boar.
No paw-prints or DNA material, such as animal waste, was found in areas where the animal was spotted.
Officials began a search for the animal and have since confirmed some police officers might have spotted it from a distance too.
Footage shared on Twitter - which police say they believed was real - appeared to show an animal that potentially resembled a lioness in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.
People living there were told to stay indoors and to keep their pets indoors for safety while the police carried out a search.
Kleinmachnow's Mayor told reporters on Friday there was no evidence to suggest the creature was a lion or any other wild animal, other than possibly a wild boar - a species that is native to Germany.
He held up photographs which he said proved that the animal from the video did not have the long, curving neck characteristic of lions.
Kleinmachnow town spokeswoman Martina Bellack said two experts - including one from South Africa - had been called in to analyse the footage.
"Both came to the conclusion there was no way it was a lion," she said.