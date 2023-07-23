Thousands evacuated from wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes
- Published
The Greek island of Rhodes is experiencing extreme wildfires caused by recent hot and dry conditions.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and hotels on the island, amidst orange skies, smoke and falling ash.
Greece's fire service described the fires as the most difficult it has ever faced, with the flames worsened by strong winds over the past week.
They said the situation is "a mess" and the most difficult wildfires it has faced.
More than 3,500 people have been evacuated by land and sea to safety, and no injuries have been reported.
Holiday-makers staying in hotels on the island are being moved to other areas.
The fires come after unusually hot temperatures have hit many parts of Europe.