Women's World Cup 2023: England win 1-0 against Haiti
The long wait for England fans finally came to an end this morning as England's Lionesses took to the pitch to begin their World Cup 2023 campaign.
They beat Haiti 1-0 at the Brisbane stadium in Australia, but they didn't have it easy.
It took almost half an hour to see the first goal, and then it came in dramatic style.
First, a penalty awarded saw a great chance for the England squad but it was saved by Haiti's goal-keeper.
Then, after a check with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), a retake was called and Georgia Stanaway put it away, ending a dramatic few minutes by tucking the ball into the far corner.
Haiti, ranked 53rd in the world, made plenty of chances in attack but didn't manage to net an all-important goal.
Their biggest chance of the match came in the second half, when goalkeeper Mary Earps pulled off a massive save to push away a close range strike.
The Lionesses have lost just one in last last 33 games under manager Sarina Wiegman.
The final whistle came with celebration tinged with relief from the England team, taking their first 3 points of the tournament and one step closer to progressing through the group stages.
Their their next Group D match is on Friday against Denmark.