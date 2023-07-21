Is a lioness on the loose in Berlin?
While you shouldn't always believe everything you see on the internet, a viral video of a lion roaming on the loose in Berlin has now been confirmed by police as likely to be "authentic".
The police received calls and a video at about midnight on Wednesday of a lioness patrolling the streets on the south-western outskirts of Germany's capital city.
Officials immediately began a search to find the big cat and have since confirmed some police officers have seen it in person.
However, no one's sure where it came from - local zoos, sanctuaries and circuses have all denied that any of their lions have escaped.
Footage shared on Twitter - which police now say they believe to be real - appeared to show a lioness in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.
People living there were told to stay indoors and to keep their pets indoors while the police carried out a search.
Kleinmachnow's mayor Michael Grubert said the authorities were focusing their search on a large area next to a wood where people walk their dogs.
They suspect the lioness might be sleeping there.
He said there was "no panic, no hysteria... but we do urge people not to go running or cycling in the woods".
The police have reduced the number of officers involved in the search, but say they will continue searching for the lioness until she is found.