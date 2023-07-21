Send in your questions for Frank Cottrell-Boyce
The author behind book like Millions and Noah's Gold is coming to visit us at Newsround HQ and we want to put your questions to him.
Frank Cottrell-Boyce has written a new children's book called The Wonder Brothers that follows two young magicians who go in search of a vanished Blackpool Tower, and end up in Las Vegas.
We're giving you the chance to ask him your burning questions - whether it's about how he comes up with his ideas or maybe you want to know more about the magic that inspired him to write The Wonder Brothers?
Let us know your questions below and we'll pick some of the best ones to ask him.