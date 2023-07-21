Prince George's birthday: What's the best thing about turning 10?
Prince George has a big birthday on Saturday 22 July - he's turning 10.
There's no info on whether he's having a birthday party or not, but the milestone is definitely a cause for celebration.
Some of you might be coming up to your first birthday in the double digits too this summer or you might already be 10.
We want to know - what's the best thing about turning 10? Is it any different to being nine?
Do you feel older, wiser? Did you have a different type of birthday party? Let us know in the comments!.