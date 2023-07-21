Link to newsround

Prince George's birthday: What's the best thing about turning 10?

Prince George waves from the balcony at the Trooping of the Colour in June 2023MOD/reuters
Prince George, second in line to the British throne, turns 10 on Saturday 22 July

Prince George has a big birthday on Saturday 22 July - he's turning 10.

There's no info on whether he's having a birthday party or not, but the milestone is definitely a cause for celebration.

Reuters
It's likely he'll celebrate with family, like his sister Princess Charlotte pictured here

Some of you might be coming up to your first birthday in the double digits too this summer or you might already be 10.

We want to know - what's the best thing about turning 10? Is it any different to being nine?

Do you feel older, wiser? Did you have a different type of birthday party? Let us know in the comments!.

Reuters
Did you celebrate your 10th birthday with pals?

