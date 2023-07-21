More than 350 seahorses releases into Sydney Harbour
Scientists say they have completed the world's largest release of seahorses into Sydney Harbour to boost population numbers.
White's Seahorses are native to the waters surrounding Australia's east coast and were classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List in 2017 due to loss of habitat.
The population in Sydney Harbour nearly halved between 2008 - 2015, but now more than 350 newly bred seahorses have been released and are making themselves at home.
The release is thanks to the Sydney Seahorse Project, a collaboration between the Sydney Institute of Marine Science, the University of Technology Sydney and the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Primary Industries.
The group has been working together to focus on the conservation of the species.
Population monitoring by Australian scientists has revealed that the population on New South Wales's north coast had fallen by around 95%.
Earlier this year, the Sydney Institute of Marine Science captured three pregnant males and helped raise their 380 babies in captivity to improve their chances of survival.
Now they are slightly older they have been released, with tags so researchers can monitor their growth and reproductive success in the wild.
Marine biologist Mitchell Brennan, the project manager of the Sydney Seahorse Project said the release was "really fantastic".
He said: "These are endangered White's Seahorses that are going out to restock the wild population here."
Seahorses are often considered a flagship species for conservation. We've seen dramatic population losses which means that we need to act now in order to help these guys persist into the future.
Mitchell Brennan, Marine biologist
The seahorse have been provided with seahorse hotels made from biodegradable metal, which provide much needed habitat as they get used to their new surroundings.
The hotels were installed at least a month before the release, to allow for algae, sponges and other marine life to form around them.
The hotels are designed to mimic discarded crab traps, a common home for seahorses,
Over time the metal breaks down and disappears, leaving behind a semi-natural reef, benefiting not only the seahorses but the broader ecosystem of the harbour.
The Sydney Seahorse Project involves the breeding and rearing of the seahorses, as well as a large focus on research and citizen science to make sure the the seahorses are well managed and cared for.
It is hoped this will improve their survival in the wild after release.
Results from earlier releases look promising for the future of the species.
A year after the 2020 release in Chowder Bay, part of Sydney Harbour National Park, 20 percent of the released population remained on the hotels and 10 percent were pregnant in the wild.
"It's a really positive first sign," Brennan said.
Over the next 12 months, the team will continue to monitor the population using the tags attached to the seahorses
They are also encouraging local divers to help with this, by sharing any photos they take of the seahorses.