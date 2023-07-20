Loot boxes: Gaming companies' plan to reduce 'problem gambling' for kids
Gaming companies are planning to restrict loot boxes in games in the UK.
You might have heard of loot boxes if you like to play video games. They exist within games and sometimes contain items that can be useful to you when you're playing the game.
The items could be anything from in-game currency, clothes for your character to wear, or tools that help you in the game.
You buy loot boxes with real-world money but at the time of paying you don't usually know what you're going to get inside. Some countries have said this creates a form of gambling in games, known as "problem gambling".
What are people doing about loot boxes?
Some countries have already banned loot boxes, including Belgium and the Netherlands.
Some games have banned them as well. Last year, Overwatch announced it was removing paid-for loot boxes.
In the UK the government invited people to submit evidence about whether loot boxes were harmful but last year appeared to decide against direct government action such as introducing any new laws.
How will loot boxes be restricted then?
Ukie, which represents games companies in the UK, has put together some plans to help the gaming industry regulate the use of loot boxes.
One of the main plans is to stop under-18s from buying loot boxes without the consent or knowledge of a parent or guardian. This would mean an adult would need to give permission for a young person to buy a loot box, though exactly how that might happen is unclear.
Ukie also wants gaming companies to tell players if the game has loot boxes, so they are aware before they buy a game.
Games will also have to show how likely it is for you to get certain items or moves from the loot box that you buy.