Women's World Cup: Bethany England missing graduation to play
You probably know Lioness Bethany England for her role on the England and Tottenham team - but football isn't the only area she's been focused on.
After years of studying, the forward finally completed a law degree last summer but has missed her graduation twice to play in tournaments.
She had to press pause on her University celebrations last summer after being called up to represent England in the Uefa Women's Euros.
She had been planning to instead graduate a year later, but can't join this summer's graduation either as she's in Australia representing England in the World Cup.
Although she spent the competition on the subs bench, we imagine Bethany still didn't mind missing the celebrations too much last summer.
The Lionesses went on to win the competition and she made history as part of the trophy-winning England Squad.
This year she'll be hoping to have even more to celebrate than her degree - at least, that's if she can help England to success once again.
But Beth is still not giving up on her graduation dreams either, and is now hoping to join a winter graduation ceremony instead. "If I can arrange it closer to Christmas, that would probably be better," she said.
"I just want that frame up on my mum's wall. As the last of three daughters to graduate, it's about time I get it up there!"
England will kick-off their World Cup campaign on Saturday 22 July against Haiti.