Blue Peter Amazing Author competition 2023: Winner announced
Blue Peter has announced the winner of the Amazing Authors competition.
Earlier this year the show launched a writing competition with the best entry being turned into a CBeebies bedtime story, read by pop star and author Tom Fletcher.
Congratulations to Phoebe, from Devon, who won the prize with her poem 'There's a Big Bad Wolf'!
Her winning entry has been turned into an animation by Aardman studios - the team behind Shaun the Sheep and Wallace & Gromit and has music played by the BBC Philharmonic orchestra.
This will be shown on Blue Peter, on 21 July on CBBC at 5pm.
Phoebe's winning poem
Phoebe, from Devon, won the competition with her poem about a wolf that lives in the back of her shed.
The judges were impressed with the characters in the poem, as well as Phoebe's sense of humour.
I've always wanted to be an author and I can't believe that my story has been chosen to be made into a book and an animation - it's the best prize ever!
Phoebe, Amazing Authors winner
Phoebe says she wants to be a writer when she grows up, and got to work behind the scenes with the Aardman animation team when they put her poem on to the big screen.
She used some of her acting skills for the main character - so the sighs and gasps you'll hear throughout are the author's own voice.
She'll also appear on the special Blue Peter episode to talk about her poem.
As well as the animation, the poem is also being turned into an illustrated book.
Where and when can I watch Phoebe's poem?
'There's a Big Bad Wolf' will be played on Blue Peter on 21 July at 5PM on CBBC.
It will also be played on CBeebies as the bedtime story, at 6:50PM.
You can also listen to it on BBC Sounds.
Phoebe says she had an amazing time behind the scenes at Aardman, and "really enjoyed having a go at drawing on the computer".
"It was so exciting meeting Tom Fletcher too, as I'm such a big fan, and hearing him read my story was so surreal! I've had such an amazing and magical time!"
Phoebe also becomes the proud owner of a Blue Peter competition winner's Orange Badge, to add to her collection of blue, green and purple badges.