What is the giant mystery object found on an Australian beach?
- Published
- comments
There has been wild speculation about this object ever since it was discovered at Green Head beach, north of Perth, at the weekend.
At first some people thought the cylindrical object, about 2.5m wide and between 2.5m and 3m long, had come from a missing plane - but experts said that couldn't be the case.
Now India's space chief has confirmed that it was definitely part of a rocket - but he isn't sure if its come from India or somewhere else.
Mr Somanath, who heads the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) told the BBC that there was "no mystery" about the object, confirming that "it is part of some rocket".
Authorities in Australia have said they were treating the item "as hazardous" and police have requested people to keep a safe distance.
Some experts said it could contain toxic materials, but Mr Somanath has said there is no danger associated with the debris.
How much do we know about the mystery object?
Before it was identified aviation experts said that it was possibly a fuel tank from a rocket that had fallen into the Indian Ocean at some stage.
The Australian Space Agency said it was possible the giant cylinder could have fallen from a "foreign space launch vehicle".
Some even said it may be from India's latest Moon mission launch last Friday, which was working to send the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit.
But experts have said the object had been in the water for at least a few months.
Some have suggested that the object is a fuel tank of a PSLV - the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles that the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) regularly uses to launch satellites into space.
Mr Somanath told the BBC: "It could be a PSLV or any other and unless we see and analyse it, it cannot be confirmed."
He added that "some of the PSLV parts are known to have fallen in the sea beyond Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone" and said that the object "may have been floating for a long time and finally reached shore".