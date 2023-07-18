National Cat of the Year 2023: Award given to cat who helps its deaf owner 'hear'
- Published
- comments
Cats aren't always known to be the most helpful creatures, usually doing what they want when they want!
But Zebby is an exception - his owner is deaf and he helps her to hear by alerting her to things like the phone ringing or when there's someone at the door.
This clever cat can even get the post.
And it's earned him recognition, as he's been named Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year 2023.
His owner Genevieve said: "Without my hearing aid, I can't hear anything, but now I have Zebby to help me.
"He'll come and tap me when the phone is ringing, and then I can pop my hearing aid and speaker on and take the call.
"In the night, if there's an unusual noise he will bat me on my head to wake me up and let me know.
"If someone is at the door, he'll pace about in front of me until I get the message."
She continued: "He is very helpful and likes to bring me things - he'll get the post from the doormat and pick it up in his mouth before dropping it in the bedroom.
"He even brings me my slippers if he finds them somewhere other than my feet!
"Living on my own and being deaf means life could be lonely, but not with Zebby around - he's my hero."
Zebby was one of four finalists in the National Cat Awards after he won the competition's Family Fur-ever category - which celebrates cats that make a family complete - in a public vote.
He beat thousands of other pets to be named overall winner.
Is your pet cat amazing too? Let us know how in the comments below!