Young Carers: 8 out of 10 young carers feel lonely during the summer holidays
For a lot of you, the summer holidays are a chance to relax, unwind and reset before the next school year starts.
But that's not always the case for young carers looking after loved ones.
According to new research 82% of 11-18 year-olds feel lonely and stressed during the break, with a third not looking forward to the time off at all.
Experts and charities are calling on the government to provide more funding and support for young people caring for family members.
A young carer is someone who has to look after parents or siblings who can't always care for themselves because of illness.
According to the Children's Society, there are approximately 800,000 young carers in the UK.
The latest research carried out by Action for Children and the Carers Trust also revealed almost one in five young carers spends more than 12 hours a day cooking, cleaning and caring for loved ones.
Around 40% of children also felt stressed for most of the holiday, with 86% saying the summer break is more stressful than in term time.
Action for Children say only around 20% of young carers in England receive support from their local council.
Paul Carberry, chief executive of the charity, said: "Young carers are proud to look after family members, but the work they do deserves proper recognition and support.
"Young carer respite services can be a lifeline, but the support currently available just isn't enough to reach all of them in the right way.
"The Government must ensure councils have sufficient funding so all young carers have access to these essential services.
"Only then will these children begin to have the practical and emotional support they need for a safe and happy childhood."