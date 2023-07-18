Camp Nou: World famous Barcelona stadium is getting a makeover
Parts of the world famous Camp Nou, home to Barcelona FC in Spain, are being demolished to make way for huge renovations.
Many fans say they are very emotional about this because of the ground's historical significance.
It has been the home of the five-time Champions League winners since 1957 and could hold just over 99,000 fans!
Barcelona will play their home games at Spain's Olympic Stadium for the next few seasons while they wait for their swanky new stadium to be finished.
It is said to be increasing in size and capacity to hold 105,000 people when it fully re-opens.
According to one Spanish newspaper, the club are planning on creating diamonds by recycling the pitch.
Fans can apparently get their hands on the jewellery for £12,000 per item!
The revamped stadium will feature more modern facilities for supporters, including new VIP areas. The club say the seats inside the stadium will also be bigger and more comfy.
The club say the new stadium is designed for 'sustainability' with solar panels, geothermal energy - power from heat in the centre of the Earth - and a new water recycling system placed underneath the ground.
