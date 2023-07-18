Heatwaves: Temperatures in Europe expected to peak today
A heatwave is continuing across southern Europe, with temperatures in the central Mediterranean expected to peak today.
The Cerberus heatwave - named by the Italian Meteorological Society - has been sweeping across parts of southern Europe and north-west Africa in the past week.
Cerberus has hit Europe just after the UK saw its hottest June on record, and other countries across the world are facing issues due to extreme heat.
The hot weather is being caused an area of high pressure, which causes cool air from higher up in the atmosphere to sink, where it is then warmed again and rises.
But forecasters say climate change and global warming is also driving average temperatures up everywhere, making heatwaves more intense and more common.
How hot is it getting in Europe?
The European Space Agency says the Italian island of Sardinia could reach 48C, and there are warnings that extreme heat could continue for a further 10 days in parts of Italy.
In the capital, Rome, temperatures could remain above 40C for 15 days.
Spain has also faced day after day of heatwaves, with temperatures yesterday reaching 44C in the south of the country.
There have been wildfires on the Spanish island of La Palma and in mainland Greece, and there have also been reports of power cuts in some areas as more and more people are using air conditioners to keep cool.
In Greece, a forest fire has broken out by a popular beach town near Athens, meaning children at nearby holiday camps had to be moved to safer areas.
Around the world
Many countries in the northern hemisphere have hit record-breaking temperatures, amid a super-hot summer season.
In Asia, local media reported that at least 60 people in Japan were treated for heatstroke, with a majority sent to hospital.
Parts of China are also experiencing record heat, including in the Xinjiang region.
In North America, in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, temperature stayed above 43C for 17 straight days last week.
California's Death Valley, among one of the hottest places in the world, reached 52C on the weekend