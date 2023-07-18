Royal traditions: Swan Upping and counting swans for King Charles

Royal traditions: Swan Upping and counting swans for King CharlesPublished29 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, The quirky and colourful royal tradition of counting swans on the Thames has begun, for the first time under King Charles. The King's Swan Marker, David Barber, was leading the 'swan uppers' as they checked the health of young swans.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, This annual swan check-up started in west London on Monday and will finish in Abingdon in Oxfordshire on Friday. In his scarlet jacket, Mr Barber is in charge of a flotilla of small boats that glide up the River Thames, stopping to count, weigh, measure and check the well-being of young swans, called cygnets.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, These fluffy grey young swans are plucked from the river and put onto the riverbank, where they are checked and tagged. The swan uppers will count, weigh and measure young swans right along the Thames.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The swan uppers wearing red shirts emblazoned with the new royal sign of King Charles and their boats carry royal flags too.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Swan upping gets its name because the team go up the river and pick the swans up out of the water - is a traditional summer spectacle on the Thames.Image caption, Swan upping gets its name because the team go up the river and pick the swans up out of the water - is a traditional summer spectacle on the Thames.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The origins go back to the 12th Century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans, with swans considered a delicacy for medieval banquets!Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The swans themselves seemed a bit surprised to be briefly swept up in this ancient ceremony, but at least they were released back into the river, rather than being a dish in a medieval dinner table!