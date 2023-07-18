Commonwealth Games 2026: Australian state pulls out of hosting games
There are doubts over whether the Commonwealth Games will be able to go ahead in 2026.
They were meant to be taking place in the Australian state of Victoria in three years' time but those in charge there say it's going to cost too much money.
If another host isn't found, the Games could be cancelled.
The only time the Commonwealth Games has ever been cancelled since they started in 1930 was during World War Two.
The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) are looking for somewhere else to host, but so far there have been no offers.
The head of state in Victoria - otherwise known as a premier - has said the billion-cost of putting on the Games now outweighs the benefits, after the estimated cost tripled.
But the CGF say the added costs are down to choices Victoria has made, including adding more sports to the programme.
Commonwealth Games Australia says it will now try to find another host of the 2026 games in the country - but so far, no other states have offered to host.
It's not the first time the Commonwealth Games has had difficulty finding a host.
Birmingham stepped in for 2022 after Durban in South Africa were stripped of their hosting rights after running into money troubles.
Even with the 2026 games, Victoria volunteered itself after the CGF struggled to find a host.
What are the Commonwealth Games?
The Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport tournament that take place every four years.
A group of countries compete internationally in lots of different events to be awarded medals.
The country with the highest number of gold medals usually is the overall winner of the Games.
But not every country in the world is invited - only countries that belong to the Commonwealth can take part.