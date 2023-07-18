Heatwave: How much do you know about record breaking weather?
The weather seems to be in the news a lot at the moment, with a heatwave continuing to sweep across southern Europe and parts of northern Africa.
There are also extreme weather patterns across the United States, causing high temperatures, even at night.
In an area of the Arizona desert, the overnight on Monday, the temperature remained close to 50C.
Authorities are still trying to work out if that is a record breaking overnight temperature (sometimes it can take over a year to verify the information).
So while we wait, why not find out how much you know about some of the the hottest, coldest, wettest and windiest places on Earth?
Take our quiz to see whether you know the weather!
Don't worry if you aren't sure about some answers - why not have a guess and you might be able to dazzle your friends and family with some pretty extreme weather knowledge.
