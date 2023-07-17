Lionel Messi unveiled at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi unveiled at Inter MiamiPublished30 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Argentina star Lionel Messi, who is widely believed to be the best footballer in the world, was unveiled to 20,000 fans at Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. Fans started gathering outside for hours before the official unveiling began. Many had already bought shirts with the superstar's name on it.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The excitement had been building in Florida since the news of the major signing and, despite heavy rain, thousands were there to welcome the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the club. These fans brought their own replica World Cup to the event. Messi was instrumental in helping his country win the real trophy in 2022.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Finally the moment had arrived. Lionel Messi walked along a huge catwalk and was greeted by a massive firework display. The club's co-owners, including former England captain David Beckham, welcomed him onto the stage in the centre of the pitch.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Inter Miami as a club hasn't been around very long so signing Messi is thought to be a huge moment for them and for Major League Soccer in the United States. Many people say it is a sign of how big the league can become. Messi said: "I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow".Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Leo, as he is known, was presented with the 'number 10' shirt, which means he will play a very important role in the team. Traditionally, a number 10 in a football team will make a lot of the side's attacking moves, and will be the main focus of their performances. David Beckham, (front right), said signing Messi was a "dream come true".Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Messi's three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro were also there to celebrate with their famous father. He said: "I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot."Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The club, who are well known for their pale pink kit, currently play in a temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They are in the early stages of creating a new 25,000 seater stadium in Miami. The plans also include a new sports and leisure complex, complete with a water park, hotels, gardens and baseball fields.More on this storyWhich of football's biggest stars are moving on?Published13 JuneInter Miami: All you need to know about Messi's new clubPublished9 JuneWho won at Wimbledon 2023?Published5 hours agoEverything you need to know about the Women's World CupPublished5 hours ago