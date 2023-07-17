Sisters give over 240 tomato plants out to local community
Receiving a bunch of flowers is bound to put a smile on your face - but how would you feel being gifted a whole tomato plant?
Well, two Girlguides in West Yorkshire have grown 240 tomato plants from seeds and have been going door to door delivering them.
Sisters Phoebe and Mabel did it for charity as they wanted to do something positive for others in their local community.
Phoebe, who is 15, said: "It's nice to see people enjoy something you've put work into. You're giving back to the community."
Mabel and Phoebe spent months growing the plants as part of a project by the charity Calder Community Cares.
13-year-old Mabel said: "It's nice to see... people get something nice they can work on."
Some of the plants were taken to people's homes while others were gifted to the local Incredible Edible project - a scheme growing vegetables in communal areas.
People who were gifted some of the tomato plants were very pleased!
One said: "It's fantastic, it's good to see young people helping out. It's unexpected, very kind and will come in very useful."
As you can imagine their mum is "extremely proud of them" too. She said:
"They've got so much out of it themselves, it's really been enriching for them.
"They see how much it means to people when they carry out these acts of kindness, it's wonderful for everybody."