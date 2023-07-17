The Voice Kids 2023: Andrea and Shanice win the final
We've been treated to yet another talent-filled series of The Voice Kids.
16 children who had made it through the blind auditions took to the stage in the hopes of making it to the final four.
In the end it was singing duo Andrea and Shanice beat the other finalists in the public vote to be crowned champions.
It was a big night for their coach will.i.am too who finally has a win to his name after seven series.
Andrea and Shanice first wowed in the blind auditions with Ronan, Danny and will.i.am turning their chairs hoping to get the girls on their team.
Ultimately, the 11-year-old identical twins decided to go with Will and joined his team alongside Theo, Elim and Tai'jah.
Will's team performed 'Special' by Lizzo, before the "wonder twins" - a nickname given to the duo by their coach - impressed the audience with their cover of Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars'.
After being announced the winners, the sisters said: "We're feeling very good and excited - we can't believe it."
They've earned themselves a family holiday to Universal Orlando Resort Florida - as did all the other finalists.