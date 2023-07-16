Wimbledon 2023: Who won at this year's competition?
- Published
- comments
There's been a lot of excitement at Wimbledon over the weekend, with the finals for both the singles and doubles competitions taking place.
Saturday saw lots of success for British players in the doubles, while there was a tense game on Centre Court in the women's final.
Sunday meanwhile will see Serbia's Novak Djokovic take on 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final, with many other doubles finals also due to be played.
Here's a round up of all the action from this weekend so far.
Women's Singles
It was a fairy tale win for Czech player Marketa Vondrousova who beat sixth seed Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title.
She is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury - but handled the nerves well to win Saturday's final 6-4, 6-4.
Her road to the final wasn't easy, having beaten five seeded players to lift the trophy.
What's the difference between a seeded and unseeded player?
The seeded players are those considered to be the top players in the tournament. In order to ensure that the winner is best player overall, the idea is that the best players should not have to play each other until the later rounds of the event.
Players 1 and 2 are put in opposite halves of the draw, so they will not meet before the final, and similar system is applied for the other seeded players, so that the top 8 seeds can reach the quarter-finals, and the top 4 can play in the semi-finals (if they make it that far).
But an unseeded players could end up playing any other player at any stage of the contest - so they could have to play some of the strongest players right from the start of the competition. This makes it harder for them to reach the last rounds of the competition.
After her win she hugged her opponent Jabeur at the net, and knelt on the grass looking close to tears before she climbed up to the players' box to hug her team and family.
Clay courts have long been considered the Czech's best surface and she admitted before her semi-final she "never thought" she could do well on grass.
In fact coming to Wimbledon she had won only four grass-court matches in her career.
I don't know what is happening - it is an amazing feeling,
Marketa Vondrousova, Women's Singles winner
But it was a disappointing day for Jabeur, with the Tunisian hoping to become the first African and Arab woman to win the competition.
She had beaten four Grand Slam champions to reach the final, including Elena Rybakina who she lost to in last year's Wimbledon final.
The 28-year-old has now lost all three major finals she has played in and was in tears at the end, but told the crowd: "It's going to be a tough day but I'm not going to give up. I will come back stronger."
Men's Doubles
Britain's Neal Skupski has won his first Grand Slam title with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof - making him the first Briton to win the mixed and men's doubles titles at SW19 since 1926.
This was his third doubles title in a row at Wimbledon, having won the mixed doubles in 2021 and 2022.
This duo had never won a Grand Slam together and have only been playing together for 18 months ago, but had been hoping for Wimbledon success.
Skupski did not even wait for the ball to be called out on match point before throwing himself on to the grass in celebration, lying there stunned before running to hug his partner.
I don't know what to say. This feeling at the moment doesn't get any better
Neal Skupski, , Men's Double Winner
Afterwards, he said that this year it had been one of their goals to win a Grand Slam, adding: "Now that we've done it, it feels very special".
Wheelchair Doubles
Skupski wasn't the only British winner either!
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fifth Wimbledon men's wheelchair doubles title together, beating Japan's Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda.
The top seeds came from behind to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in what was the the pair's 18th Grand Slam doubles title together.
Reid said he couldn't believe how much things had changed since he first started playing in the competition, saying: "If you told me we'd be on Court One with a nearly full stadium, with a crowd going berserk, I'd have never have believed it.
"My first Wimbledon was in 2008 out on court 53 or something, in front of three men, a dog and my mum and my sister."
Me and Alfie were both saying there when we were waiting to pick the trophy up, at match point we were both tearing up. The atmosphere was electric.
Gordon Reid, Wheelchair Double Winner
Hewett has already won all the Grand Slams at doubles and singles - except for the Wimbledon individual title.
But he's hoping to change that on Sunday, when he plays 17-year old Tokito Oda in the final of the wheelchair singles.
Hewett has reached every Grand Slam final so far in 2023, beating Oda in the Australian Open but lost to the teenager at last month's French Open.