Harry Styles: Waxworks showcase singer's top looks s
Harry Styles is not only well known for being a superstar singer and actor but is also famous for being rather stylish, which makes sense with a name like that.
He is such a snappy dresser he has been featured on the cover of top style magazine Vogue.
Now some of his most iconic looks have been recreated for lifelike wax models of him.
One of the seven looks will go in display at Madame Tussauds in London, with the others being displayed at other venues around the world.
Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "This global, seven-figure launch is testament to Harry's incredible star power... We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years."
It's not the first time he has had a waxwork figure at the London venue, in 2013 he was featured with his One Direction bandmates.