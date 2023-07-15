Link to newsround

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Meet some of the finalists

Image shows two kittensMichel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets
Michel Zoghzoghi took this image titled 'A Life Changing Experience' - it certainly looks like one of the kittens could be in for a bit of a surprise.
Image shows cat licking the camera lensMasayoshi Yamamoto/Comedy Pets
Masayoshi Yamamoto took this picture of these cheeky cats and gave it the title 'Albert Einstein'. We wonder why?
Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets
This tortoise called Edgar is pictured enjoying his snack by photographer Jonathan Casey.
Udo Krauss/Comedy Pets
Udo Krauss submitted this photo of a dog making a rather unusual friend.
Kerstin Leichtenmüller/Comedy Pets
Kerstin Leichtenmüller took this picture of a dog playing in leaves and giving its owner a loving look.
Chris Porsz//Comedy Pets
Chris Porsz took this shot of a boisterous dog. We wonder what he saw to get him quite so excited?
Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
This relaxed looking cat was captured by Kenichi Morinaga by the dockside.
Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
These cats look like they are up to something interesting in Kenichi Morinaga's image.
Lana Polyakova/Comedy Pets
Lana Polyakova took this shot of a dog and a human with similar looking hair styles.
Katia Pillonel//Comedy Pets
Katia Pillonel took this picture of a pooch Kylia having a doze on top of an orangutan cuddly toy.
Kim Horstmanshof/Comedy Pets
Kim Horstmanshof was able to get all the action from this game of Hide and Seek.
Lana Polyakova_Osca
Lana Polyakova captured this image of dog Oscar in motion, giving him an interesting looking head of hair.
Felix Larcher/Comedy Pets
Felix Larcher took this image of cat Bidule as goal keeper.