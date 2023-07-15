Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Meet some of the finalists

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Meet some of the finalistsPublished20 minutes agoImage source, Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets Image caption, Michel Zoghzoghi took this image titled 'A Life Changing Experience' - it certainly looks like one of the kittens could be in for a bit of a surprise.Image source, Masayoshi Yamamoto/Comedy Pets Image caption, Masayoshi Yamamoto took this picture of these cheeky cats and gave it the title 'Albert Einstein'. We wonder why?Image source, Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets Image caption, This tortoise called Edgar is pictured enjoying his snack by photographer Jonathan Casey.Image source, Udo Krauss/Comedy Pets Image caption, Udo Krauss submitted this photo of a dog making a rather unusual friend.Image source, Kerstin Leichtenmüller/Comedy Pets Image caption, Kerstin Leichtenmüller took this picture of a dog playing in leaves and giving its owner a loving look.Image source, Chris Porsz//Comedy Pets Image caption, Chris Porsz took this shot of a boisterous dog. We wonder what he saw to get him quite so excited?Image source, Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets Image caption, This relaxed looking cat was captured by Kenichi Morinaga by the dockside.Image source, Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets Image caption, These cats look like they are up to something interesting in Kenichi Morinaga's image.Image source, Lana Polyakova/Comedy Pets Image caption, Lana Polyakova took this shot of a dog and a human with similar looking hair styles.Image source, Katia Pillonel//Comedy Pets Image caption, Katia Pillonel took this picture of a pooch Kylia having a doze on top of an orangutan cuddly toy.Image source, Kim Horstmanshof/Comedy Pets Image caption, Kim Horstmanshof was able to get all the action from this game of Hide and Seek.Image source, Lana Polyakova_OscaImage caption, Lana Polyakova captured this image of dog Oscar in motion, giving him an interesting looking head of hair.Image source, Felix Larcher/Comedy Pets Image caption, Felix Larcher took this image of cat Bidule as goal keeper.