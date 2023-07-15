Vaping: Councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024
Local councils in England and Wales are calling for a total ban on disposable vapes, which they want to see come into action by next year.
The Local Government Association (LGA) says 1.3 million vapes are thrown away each week, causing litter problems.
It also said they are a fire hazard and appeal too strongly to children - an issue Nina looked into for Newsround last month.
Vapes are small devices which hold a liquid containing nicotine - a substance which is also found in cigarettes - as well as other harmful chemicals.
They work by heating the liquid which creates a vapour, which is inhaled by the person using it.
They're also known as e-cigarettes and should only be sold and used by people who are aged 18 or older.
Disposable vapes offer a few hundred puffs of nicotine-containing vapour, often with an added flavour of fruit or sweets, in bright plastic packaging - which are thrown away when empty.
They are easier to use than other kind of vapes which need to be refilled with pods or liquid.
Councils have said they are not against vaping altogether as they believe vapes are less harmful than tobacco and can help smokers to quit - and it's just the disposable ones they want to get rid of.
The government has previously spoken about its concerns about the use of vaping products, particularly among young people.
Earlier this year it launched a consultation looking into the environmental and health impacts of vaping and is currently considering what to do next.
Disposable ones also contain a small lithium battery, which can increase in temperature when crushed, which can cause fires in bin lorries.
Although disposable vapes can be recycled, many people don't do this and don't understand the importance of disposing of them correctly.
Elfbar one of the companies which makes disposable vapes has said it recognises the fast growth of the vape market has had "environmental implications" and that it plans to introduce recycling boxes for shops to collect used disposables.
Figures from research firm NielsenIQ has said nearly 300 million vapes - both disposable and non-disposable - were sold in the UK over the last year.
Disposable vapes are fundamentally flawed in their design and inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban will prove more effective than attempts to recycle more vapes.
Councillor David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA's Community Wellbeing Board
But the anti-smoking charity ASH has argued that a ban could "turbo-charge" illegal sales, increasing the risk that children would be able to buy them - and thinks a better approach would be to introduce higher taxes on disposables vapes, as well as stronger controls on import and sales.
This could make it more difficult and more expensive for people buying them, which could also lead to a reduction in their popularity.
John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association said the problem could be helped by educating people about how to dispose of used vapes, adding that "the vape industry is working hard to minimise its environmental impact".
He has argued that banning disposable vapes complete could cause more problems - including making it more likely that "potentially deadly" black market products could flood the UK.
Although ban has been suggested by councils in England and Wales, it's also been discussed elsewhere.
Scotland's Minister for Circular Economy Lorna Slater said in June that single use vapes had become a "big problem - for our environment, local communities and young people," and has promised to announce new plans to help solve the problem later this year.