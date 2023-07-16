Aeolus: ESA satellite to be steered back to Earth for first time Published 56 minutes ago

Image source, PA Media Image caption, For the first time ever, a satellite will be steered back down to Earth

From Earth, to space and back down again.

In a re-entry that's the first of its kind, a satellite named Aeolus is set to return to Earth in the next few weeks - steered and guided by space operators.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) satellite has been orbiting for nearly five years but now its mission is complete.

Normally satellites remain in space as 'junk' or naturally fall back down to Earth. If they're small they catch fire and fall apart, but Aeolus is a bigger satellite - the size of a small car.

For its journey home Aeolus will still catch fire as it plummets through Earth's atmosphere - but this time the ESA is going to use its last bit of fuel to aim the satellite towards the ocean for a safe return.

How will the Satellite be brought back down to Earth?

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The Aeolus satellite uses new tech to look at the Earth's wind

The ESA's satellite Aeolus has been a major success. Its a wind satellite that's improved weather forecasts around the world.

Now out of fuel, the space satellite is falling at about one kilometre a day - and this is only going to get faster as it nears Earth because of gravity.

What is a satellite? A satellite is an object like a machine, moon or planet that orbits a planet or star. But usually, the word "satellite" refers to a machine that is launched into space and moves around Earth.

A "controlled re-entry" was never part of the plan for this satellite at the end of its space mission.

But the ESA wants to steer Aeolus to open-water and far away from land and people. This would bring the satellite back to Earth as safely as possible and could change the game for space safety and sustainability.

How will Aeolus be brought home to earth Phase 1 - Aeolus will naturally fall closer to Earth over a few weeks from 320 kilometres to 280 kilometres. Phase 2 - Once it reaches 280 kilometres spacecraft operators at the ESA's mission control centre in Germany will take control. They'll lower it to 250 kilometres. Phase 3 - It will then be lowered from 250 kilometres to 150 kilometres - nearly home! Phase 4 - Just hours from home, once it falls from 150 kilometres to 80, it'll be burning! But its size means it won't completely fall apart. Phase 5 - The flight control team are planning the best place to land the satellite. It'll be somewhere in an ocean, far away from any land. Phase 6 - If the plan is a success, this will pave the way for future satellite returns! Meaning less space junk and a more sustainable, safer future for satellites.

When will this happen and should I be worried?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Millions of tiny pieces of rubbish are flying around space - including satellites

Aeolus is due to make its dramatic return to Earth in the next few weeks - but we don't know exactly when or where yet.

Depending on solar activity, the ESA thinks this could be at the end of July or beginning of August.

Fun facts about the Aeolus satellite It weighs 1360 kilograms.

It has been a huge success! It has taught us a lot about our planet's wind and has improved weather forecasts around the world.

It was only supposed to be in space for three years, but has been orbiting Earth for nearly five - a year and a half longer than planned!

But don't worry! A team at the European Space Agency have been planning this for months and choosing the best place for the Satellite to land back on Earth.

This type of return is meant to be even safer than any satellite returns before.