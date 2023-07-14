Deep fried Jam sandwich added to menu at Norwich City Football Club
- Published
- comments
It looks like Norwich City Football Club is going to be jam-packed in more ways than one.
If you're a fan of the club, you can now get deep-fried jam sandwiches at matches, as celebrity chef Delia Smith has recently added them to the menu.
She was inspired after eating one of the crispy butties at a fish and chip shop in the city, describing the unusual dessert as "amazing".
She and her husband are majority shareholders of Norwich City Football Club, and own a restaurant there called Yellows Bar & Grill.
The recipe is the brainchild of Chef Eric Snaith, who owns three fish and chip businesses in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.
He was introduced to the celebrity chef when she visited his Holt restaurant.
Delia Smith was sceptical at first when she spotted it on the menu, but after trying one she was totally hooked, and "cheekily" asked if she could add it to her match-day menu.
As for what they taste like?
"The only way we can describe it is 'think doughnut, only even better'," she said.
Would you try this unusual dessert? What other sandwiches would you like to deep fry? Let us know in the comments!.