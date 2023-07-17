The Piano: Season one winner Lucy is back with her own documentary!
The 13-year-old visually impaired pianist Lucy who won the first series of The Piano is back with her very own documentary.
The film will centre around Lucy and her music teacher Daniel, who have been working together since she was just three years old.
Daniel supported Lucy, who is also autistic and has learning disabilities, through the competition last year where she showcased her incredible talent at Leeds train station.
Ian Katz, the chief creative at Channel 4, described Lucy as a: "remarkable 13-year-old who stole the nation's hearts".
The Piano is a talent show where people show off their piano playing skills in public places like train stations, and are secretly watched by celebrity judges.
The finalist then perform at London's Royal Festival Hall in a concert then an overall winner is picked.
The first series was very popular and now the creators are making another series.
Strictly Come Dancing TV host, Claudia Winkleman along with singer Mika and pianist Lang Lang will all be returning to judge the second series of the show.
Richard McKerrow, who is the creator and executive producer said: "We're extremely excited to be embarking on further series." He added "the opportunity to unearth a whole new range of unknown amateur pianists from across the country and to hear what music they want to play in public."
The second series will return later this year, alongside a Christmas special at King's Cross St Pancras Station.
