Golden Retrievers: Dogs from around the world meet up
Hundreds of Golden Retriever dogs have travelled far and wide for a get-together in the Scottish Highlands.
The well-loved golden dogs were first created 155 years ago in an area called the Highlands - in the north of Scotland.
Owners and their furry friends have since been meeting up at the ruined mansion house where the first pups of the breed were born.
Dogs from Europe, America, Japan and even Australia all met to celebrate the breed in one of the biggest Golden Retriever get-togethers ever.
What do Golden Retrievers have to do with Scotland?
155-years ago in Guisachan House, deep in the Scottish Highlands Primrose, Cowslip and Corcus were born - the first ever golden retriever puppies.
Their mum was a Tweed water spaniel called Belle, and their Dad a yellow wavy-coated retriever called Nous.
A Scottish businessman called Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, also known as Lord Tweedmouth, wanted a dog that would be perfect for hunting on the land where he lived in the Highlands, surrounded by rivers, hills and lochs.
And so, with thick coats of fur and webbed feet for swimming - the Golden Retriever was born, specifically bred for the Scottish Highlands.
Golden Retrievers in 2023
Despite being around for 155 years, today these dogs are one of the nation's favourite pets.
Although the dogs were originally bred to work and hunt, "they can be fabulous assistance dogs and great family pets" says Carol Rogers who's in charge of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.
They're known for their size and shimmering golden fur but they are also famous for their intelligence, loyal company and playful - sometimes cheeky - personalities.
They are great with children and will retrieve you something all day long - a toy or a towel or cushion
Carol Rogers , Secretary, Golden Retriever Club of Scotland
Like their name 'retriever' says, they're good at fetching things for their owners too. Golden Retrievers were voted the 7th favourite dog in the UK, according to The Kennel Club - the biggest organisation concerned with dog health.
But at home you voted these big, fluffy, golden pups as your 2nd favourite dog.
The event is all about educating people about Golden Retrievers, and about protecting the dogs so they don't lose their amazing qualities.
Dogs and owners get together every five year to celebrate these amazing dogs.
