Summer holidays: EasyJet cancels 1,700 flights from Gatwick
Are you packing a suitcase and getting ready to go away this summer holiday?
Well your family holiday plans might not be plain sailing.
The airline EasyJet has cancelled more than 1,700 flights this July, August and September.
The flights cancelled are from London's Gatwick Airport. The airline has said 95% of those affected have been able to rebook on different flights.
Will my summer holiday be cancelled?
If you're one of the unlucky ones who's flight has been cancelled, don't worry too much yet.
There are certain UK laws that give people rights when this happens.
So if your flight takes off from the UK, lands in the UK or is with any UK airline you and your family could still be jetting off - or if not at least getting your money back.
If your flight is cancelled the airline must let you choose between a refund, rebooking your flight, or booking on to a flight with a different airline.
What happens if my flight is cancelled?
- The airline must give you either a refund or book you on to an alternative flight
Why are flights abroad being cancelled?
EasyJet has said the war between Russia and Ukraine is having an impact on the whole airline industry.
Aeroplanes can't fly over the airspace above Ukraine or Russia, which creates disruptions to regular flight routes.
There's also strikes planned for air traffic controllers in Europe and fewer people working at airports in Europe causes delays and problems with flights leaving or coming back to the UK.
July is set to be a recording breaking month for flights out of the UK since before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
EasyJet has said that although 1,700 flights have been cancelled, that number is only around one day's worth of flights and that there will still be 90,000 journeys setting off across the summer.
All customers have been provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund
EasyJet