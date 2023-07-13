Link to newsround

Las Vegas Sphere: Huge ball lights up US city skyline

Sphere lit up with US flag design.Greg Doherty
A massive sphere has appeared in the city of Las Vegas in the US. It has lots of LED lights on its surface which allow it to be lit up in various eye catching designs.
Fireworks on the sphere.Greg Doherty
It was first lit up as a trial on the 4 July, which is American Independence Day. Fireworks were shown using thousands of LEDs on its 580,000 square feet (54,000 square metres) surface.
Greg Doherty
The creators say it's the world's largest spherical structure at 516 feet (157 metres) wide and 366 feet (111 metres) tall. That's taller than the Big Ben clock tower!
Greg Doherty
But it is not just a visual spectacle, the structure is actually a venue and will open for events like basketball, art shows and concerts from September 2023.
Anadolu Agency
The project, near the Las Vegas Strip, has been under construction since 2019 and is due to open in September, 2023.
Greg Doherty
This eye catching design is super realistic. The venue will be able to have 17,600 people seated with a further 20,000 standing.
PATRICK T. FALLON
Tourists and locals have been taking pictures of the huge sphere which can be seen near famous Las Vegas hotel, the Palazzo.
Anadolu Agency
This spooky Halloween design shows how the sphere can be used to look like other round things, like a giant pumpkin....
Anadolu Agency
...or like planet Earth, as seen from space.
Greg Doherty
Or if you are feeling Christmassy... it can even be a snow globe. How cool is that?