Las Vegas Sphere: Huge ball lights up US city skyline

Las Vegas Sphere: Huge ball lights up US city skylinePublished7 minutes agoImage source, Greg DohertyImage caption, A massive sphere has appeared in the city of Las Vegas in the US. It has lots of LED lights on its surface which allow it to be lit up in various eye catching designs.Image source, Greg DohertyImage caption, It was first lit up as a trial on the 4 July, which is American Independence Day. Fireworks were shown using thousands of LEDs on its 580,000 square feet (54,000 square metres) surface.Image source, Greg DohertyImage caption, The creators say it's the world's largest spherical structure at 516 feet (157 metres) wide and 366 feet (111 metres) tall. That's taller than the Big Ben clock tower!Image source, Greg DohertyImage caption, But it is not just a visual spectacle, the structure is actually a venue and will open for events like basketball, art shows and concerts from September 2023.Image source, Anadolu AgencyImage caption, The project, near the Las Vegas Strip, has been under construction since 2019 and is due to open in September, 2023.Image source, Greg DohertyImage caption, This eye catching design is super realistic. The venue will be able to have 17,600 people seated with a further 20,000 standing.Image source, PATRICK T. FALLONImage caption, Tourists and locals have been taking pictures of the huge sphere which can be seen near famous Las Vegas hotel, the Palazzo.Image source, Anadolu AgencyImage caption, This spooky Halloween design shows how the sphere can be used to look like other round things, like a giant pumpkin....Image source, Anadolu AgencyImage caption, ...or like planet Earth, as seen from space.Image source, Greg DohertyImage caption, Or if you are feeling Christmassy... it can even be a snow globe. How cool is that?