'Unbearable' Cerberus heatwave sweeps across Europe
Record temperatures are being recorded in Europe as an "unbearable" heatwave is making its way across the continent.
Temperatures are expected to surpass 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.
In Italy, temperatures could reach as high as 48.8C (119.8F), which is as hot as the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe.
A red alert warning - which means there's a danger to life - has been issued for 10 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
Is Europe getting hotter?
Yes. Global warming is driving average temperatures up around the world every year, and heatwaves like this are becoming more frequent, more intense, and last longer.
It has been reported that a 44-year-old man has died in Italy, as a result of the heat.
Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni tweeted: "We are facing an unbearable heatwave," and urged residents to stay out of the sun when it is at its strongest.
Authorities are also advising people to to drink at least two litres of water per day to stay hydrated.
The Cerberus heatwave - named by the Italian Meteorological Society - has been sweeping across parts of southern Europe and north-west Africa in the past few days, and the Met Office says temperatures will peak on Friday.
Did you know?
- The heatwave is named after the three-headed dog in Greek mythology that guards the gates of hell
- It also features in the famous poem Dante's Inferno, which descries the poet's journey through hell
However, the hot weather is expected to stick around over the weekend, and even when Cerberus dies down, another heatwave called Charon will be arriving shortly after.
Cerberus has hit Europe just after the UK saw its hottest June on record, and other countries across the world are facing issues due to extreme heat.
What's causing this heatwave?
The hot weather is being caused an anticyclone.
This is an area of high pressure, which causes cool air from higher up in the atmosphere to sink, where it is then warmed again and rises.
Anticyclones happen all the time though.
Why is this anticyclone causing such extreme heat?
There are a number of reasons. One is that we're in a period called El Niño, a weather system that makes temperatures around the world hotter.
It happens when water in the Eastern Pacific Ocean heats up more than normal, and creates unusually hot and stormy weather.
Another reason for the extreme heat is climate change.
Weather forecasters say global warming is driving average temperatures up everywhere making heatwaves more intense and more common.