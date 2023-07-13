Barbie premiere in London: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walk the pink carpet

Barbie premiere in London: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walk the pink carpetPublished8 minutes agoImage source, Anadolu Agency / GettyImage caption, The much-hyped Barbie movie's release date is just around the corner, and last night its European premiere was held in Leicester Square in London.Image source, Anadolu Agency / GettyImage caption, Fans, many dressed in Barbie pink, lined up to get a glimpse of their favourite Barbie and Ken dolls in personImage source, Lucy North / PAImage caption, Some went the extra mile and even dressed in costumes that will be seen in the movie - this is Barbie's iconic roller skating outfit.Image source, Anadolu Agency / GettyImage caption, Margot Robbie has been using looks from classic Barbie dolls to inspire her many outfits in the lead up to the movie's release, and last night was no different - her Vivienne Westwood dress was based on Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll released in the 1960s.Image source, Gareth Cattermole / GettyImage caption, Her ever-loyal Ken was of course at the event outside the Leicester Square Cineworld, too.Image source, Anadolu Agency / GettyImage caption, Lots of other Kens were spotted on the pink carpet as well - here's Simu Liu, who also plays Marvel character Shang-Chi.Image source, Anadolu Agency / GettyImage caption, And Ncuti Gatwa, who is also the next Doctor WhoImage source, John Phillips / GettyImage caption, Speaking of the Timelord, a pink Tardis was spotted next to London Bridge this week, in the crossover no-one knew they needed.Image source, Gareth Cattermole / GettyImage caption, Back at the premiere, other stars in the cast, such as America Ferrera, were spotted on the pink carpet.Image source, Gareth Cattermole / GettyImage caption, And some of the artists who feature on the soundtrack were invited too, such as Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith.Image source, Lucy North / PAImage caption, Barbie will be hitting the big screen in both the US and UK on Friday 21 July - maybe there will be more people in fancy dress at the cinemas too.More on this storyMargot Robbie's most iconic Barbie outfitsPublished18 hours ago