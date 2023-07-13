Link to newsround

Barbie premiere in London: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walk the pink carpet

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at Barbie premiereAnadolu Agency / Getty
The much-hyped Barbie movie's release date is just around the corner, and last night its European premiere was held in Leicester Square in London.
fans at Barbie premiere in Leicester SquareAnadolu Agency / Getty
Fans, many dressed in Barbie pink, lined up to get a glimpse of their favourite Barbie and Ken dolls in person
Lucy North / PA
Some went the extra mile and even dressed in costumes that will be seen in the movie - this is Barbie's iconic roller skating outfit.
Anadolu Agency / Getty
Margot Robbie has been using looks from classic Barbie dolls to inspire her many outfits in the lead up to the movie's release, and last night was no different - her Vivienne Westwood dress was based on Enchanted Evening Barbie, a doll released in the 1960s.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty
Her ever-loyal Ken was of course at the event outside the Leicester Square Cineworld, too.
Anadolu Agency / Getty
Lots of other Kens were spotted on the pink carpet as well - here's Simu Liu, who also plays Marvel character Shang-Chi.
Anadolu Agency / Getty
And Ncuti Gatwa, who is also the next Doctor Who
John Phillips / Getty
Speaking of the Timelord, a pink Tardis was spotted next to London Bridge this week, in the crossover no-one knew they needed.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty
Back at the premiere, other stars in the cast, such as America Ferrera, were spotted on the pink carpet.
Gareth Cattermole / Getty
And some of the artists who feature on the soundtrack were invited too, such as Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith.
Lucy North / PA
Barbie will be hitting the big screen in both the US and UK on Friday 21 July - maybe there will be more people in fancy dress at the cinemas too.

