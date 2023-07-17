Quiz: How well do you know the Lionesses?
The Lionesses have had an amazing 12 months, picking up plenty of trophies along the way - and they'll no doubt be hoping to add to their collection with the World Cup.
Earlier this year they beat Brazil to win the first ever UEFA women's Finalissima, they also picked up the Arnold Clark Cup and who can forget their Euro 2022 victory last summer, which crowned them European Champions.
But how well do you know the team?
Prove your Lionesses knowledge by taking our quiz below.
Don't forget to tell us how you got on in the comments below and let us know who your favourite Lioness is!
