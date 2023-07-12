Big Butterfly Count: What is it and how to take part
The Big Butterfly Count starts soon - so get ready.
It runs from 14 July to 6 August and is a chance for people to help scientists understand how climate change is affecting butterflies.
To take part all you need to do is spend 15 minutes in any sunny spot and record the number and type of butterflies you see.
It is open to anyone, of any age, in any part of the UK - towns, cities or the countryside.
Why is the butterfly count important?
The Butterfly Conservation Trust says butterflies are a good indicator of a healthy natural environment.
Last year's record temperatures caused some of the plants that caterpillars feed on to die and the charity is hoping that the data from the count will help show how butterflies have been affected.
Last year almost 100,000 counts took place up and down the country. The information gathered helps to inform conservation projects, government policies and supports other experts with their research and vital work to protect our planet.
Dr Zoë Randle, Senior Surveys Officer at Butterfly Conservation said:
"The data collected during this year's Big Butterfly Count will give us a valuable insight into what the effect of the most recent extreme weather has been, and how we might be able to better protect our beautiful butterflies.
"With climate change here to stay, we need people to take part more than ever before."
How do you take part in the big butterfly count?
To take part you just need to spend 15 minutes in a sunny spot - a playground, local park or residential garden, anywhere where there are flowers is best - looking out for moths and butterflies.
From 14 July and 6 August you can then record which species you see on the website or app.
The Butterfly Conservation Trust have a chart to help identify butterflies and moths.
Dr Zoë says it's important to note everything that happens on your count:
"Even if you don't see any butterflies during your Count, we still want you to tell us! We need to know where there AREN'T any butterflies just as much as where there are, so please still log your result and then pick another day or location and try again. There are no limits on how many times you can take part."