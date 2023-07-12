Barbie: Actress Margot Robbie's recreates the doll's most outfits

Barbie: Actress Margot Robbie's recreates the doll's most outfitsPublished19 minutes agoImage source, Getty/MattelImage caption, For the film's LA premiere earlier this week, Margot dressed as Solo in the Spotlight Barbie which was released in 1960. It was the first evening dress designed for the Barbie doll, and so this sparkling, body-hugging number became so iconic that brand re-released it commemorate the toy's 50th anniversary in 2009.Image source, andrewmukamal/Instagram/MattelImage caption, In Sydney Margot went retro dressing as the Original barbie - the first one ever released all the way back in 1959.Image source, EPA/Mattel Image caption, On 6 July in Mexico City Margot dressed as the 1992's Earring Magic Barbie - and even made sure to match the charms on Barbie's earrings and belt.Image source, Getty/MattelImage caption, During another appearance in Mexico she even crimped her hair like 1992's Totally Hair Barbie.Image source, Getty/MattelImage caption, Back in June at an LA photoshoot, Pink & Fabulous Barbie made an appearance - with Margot giving her own twist to the look from the 2015 doll.Image source, EPA/MattelImage caption, In South Korea the actress made her debut as Day to Night Barbie, a doll from 1985. Which look is your favourite?