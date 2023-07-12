Link to newsround

Barbie: Actress Margot Robbie's recreates the doll's most outfits

Margot dressed as Barbie, alongside the Barbie dollGetty/Mattel
For the film's LA premiere earlier this week, Margot dressed as Solo in the Spotlight Barbie which was released in 1960. It was the first evening dress designed for the Barbie doll, and so this sparkling, body-hugging number became so iconic that brand re-released it commemorate the toy's 50th anniversary in 2009.
Margot dressed as Barbie, alongside the Barbie dollandrewmukamal/Instagram/Mattel
In Sydney Margot went retro dressing as the Original barbie - the first one ever released all the way back in 1959.
EPA/Mattel
On 6 July in Mexico City Margot dressed as the 1992's Earring Magic Barbie - and even made sure to match the charms on Barbie's earrings and belt.
Getty/Mattel
During another appearance in Mexico she even crimped her hair like 1992's Totally Hair Barbie.
Getty/Mattel
Back in June at an LA photoshoot, Pink & Fabulous Barbie made an appearance - with Margot giving her own twist to the look from the 2015 doll.
EPA/Mattel
In South Korea the actress made her debut as Day to Night Barbie, a doll from 1985. Which look is your favourite?