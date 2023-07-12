Wimbledon: Who is Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina?
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has beaten the female, number-one ranked tennis player in the world Iga Swiatek to make it to the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Svitolina, who went into the competition ranked 76th in the world.
"At the beginning of the tournament if somebody would tell me that I will be in the semi-final and beating the world number one, I would say they are crazy."
Svitolina beat Swiatek 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 and said she was glad she could "bring a little happiness" to Ukrainian people during the war.
She will now meet Czech player Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals on Thursday 13 July.
From getting a message from singer Harry Styles, to having a baby, Elina has had a pretty wild year leading up to this moment, take a look below to find out more about her.
Who is Elina Svitolina?
Elina Svitolina was born in Odessa, in Ukraine in 1994. She is the daughter of two sporty parents - Mikhaylo Svitolin, a former wrestler and Olena Svitolina, a professional rower.
She started playing tennis when she was five and caught the attention of local talent scouts who offered to sponsor her.
Since then Svitolina has won 17 WTA Tour singles titles and finished runner-up three times.
Did Svitolina have a baby?
She is married to fellow tennis player Gael Monfils, and in October last year gave birth to their first child, a little girl named Skai.
"I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top.
"But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently," she said.
"I'm just more calm."
What happened with Harry Styles?
Svitolina didn't think she would make it as far as she has in the Wimbledon tournament, and had bought concert tickets to see Harry Styles perform in concert in Vienna.
However, after she kept winning and progressing through the competition she realised she wouldn't be able to make the concert after all.
So she posted on her social media saying: "Hey guys!! I was supposed to go see my fav Harry Styles concert in Vienna tomorrow... But Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets."
To her surprise, Harry replied saying: "Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H"