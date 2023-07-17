Quiz: How much do you know about the Women's World Cup?
- Published
- comments
It's nearly time for the Women's World Cup to get under way in Australia and New Zealand.
Expect plenty of drama, lots of joy and a potential upset or two over course of the next month.
But how much do you know about the women's tournament?
Test your knowledge with our World Cup quiz.
Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments below and tell us which nation you'll be supporting this summer!
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.