Fossils: Scientists discover extinct tiny penguin species in New Zealand Published 8 minutes ago

Image source, Simone Giovanardi Image caption, This is what an artist thinks the mini waddlers would have looked like

Around three million years ago, tiny penguins this like would have been seen toddling around New Zealand.

Scientists recently discovered the extinct penguin species, which they've named Wilson's little penguin (Eudyptula wilsonae).

Although this particular species are no longer in existence their relatives - known as little penguins, or kororā - can still be found today in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand.

What do we know about these mini penguins?

Experts identified the species after studying two fossilized skulls, one that belonged to a young penguin and another from an adult, found on New Zealand's North Island.

The research has been published in the Journal of Palaeontology.

It's thought the newly-described species is the oldest-known extinct little penguin ever discovered, and suggests that little penguins have been living of New Zealand's coasts for millions of years.

How do the ancient penguins compare to those of today?

Because researchers were only able to study the extinct animal's skulls, rather than whole skeleton, they aren't sure of the size of Wilson's little penguins - but suspect they could have been similar in size to today's little penguins.

Today's birds are 13.5 inches tall, but the extinct birds had slightly narrower skulls than the ones alive today.

This new discovery helps researchers understand more about where and how today's little penguins came to be, most likely originating in New Zealand.

The team said they were surprised to see just how little the "ridiculously cute" penguins have changed over time, despite big changes to the environment and climate over the last three million years.

How can the discovery help us to understand penguins?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Little Blue Penguins are among the smallest penguins in the world and there are between 350,000 and 1 million in the world

However there has been some evidence that human-caused climate change may be taking affecting today's little penguins.

Ocean surface temperatures are rising, which means fish swim deeper in search of cooler waters - but scientists say as little penguins can only dive to a maximum depth of 100 feet this can make it more difficult for them to find food.

The skulls of the Wilson's little penguins will now be examined by a team of researchers at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, to see how animals like this copes the last time the earth experienced very warm temperatures - much warmer than they are today.